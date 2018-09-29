Pakistan win three Gold in Asian Junior Squash Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan once again vindicated its dominance in Asian junior squash by winning three Gold medals and one silver medal in the Asian Junior Squash Championship in Chennai.



Abbas Zeb, Hamza Ali Khan and Haris Qasim won the finals of their respective age categories on Saturday while Anas Ali Shah lost the final of U13 and bagged Silver medal.

The final of U19 category was won by Abbas Zeb as he defeated the second seed Chung Yat Long convincingly by margin of 11-4, 11-3 and 11-4.

The U17 age group final between Pakistan’s Haris Qasim and Malaysia’s Mohammad Amir Amirul Bin Azhar was a nail biting encounter. Haris came back from 0-2 deficit to win the game 3-2 and add another gold medal to Pakistan’s tally.

The score for Haris Qasim’s victory was 10-12, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5 and 11-9.

In U15 final, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hamza Khan outclassed India’s Arnaav Sareen in straight games with the score of 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7.

However, Anas Ali Shah went down fighting 3-1 against India’s top seed player Yuvraj Wadhwani in the final of U13 competition and got the silver medal.

The officials of Pakistan Squash Federation has expressed delight over the performance of Pakistan’s junior team in Asian junior Squash Championship and has hoped for a better future in sport for the country.