KP Governor House opens door for public for the first time

PESHAWAR: Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opened its doors for public starting today.



According to Radio Pakistan, the Governor House will remain open for public every Sunday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had announced to open official buildings for public use soon after taking charge.

On its opening day, students of two girls collages are visiting the building, with the Governor House being opened to families in the future.

“We are very excited to have a chance to visit the Governor House,” one of the students visiting the KP Governor House said.

Another student said, “This is the first time we have a chance to see what is inside the building. I am looking forward to it.”

Earlier this month, Governor House Punjab along with the Governor House in Murree were opened to the public after receiving Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives on the matter.

On September 7, the Sindh Governor House opened its door for citizens. The public has been allowed to walk in the spacious garden and permitted to enter the historic building.