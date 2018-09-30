Model Town incident: SC summons report from ATC

The Supreme Court summoned a report on the Model Town incident from an anti-terrorism court on Sunday, September 30, 2018. File Photo: Lahore Registry of Supreme Court

LAHORE: The Supreme Court summoned a report on the Model Town incident from an anti-terrorism court on Sunday.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a petition pertaining to the Model Town incident at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur appeared before the court. A victim of the incident, Basma, was also present for the case's hearing.

Basma apprised the Supreme Court that the Lahore High Court had rejected a petition to summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for the Model Town case.

In response, Chief Justice Nisar said that the SC will look into the matter if an appeal against the high court's verdict is filed.



The top judge then summoned a report regarding the incident from an anti-terrorism court.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers in Lahore's Model Town area during an 'anti-encroachment operation' on June 17, 2014.

