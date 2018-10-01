Arshad Daad replaces Jahangir Tareen as PTI general secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday appointed Arshad Daad as its general secretary, according to a notification issued by the party.



Daad, an engineer who belongs to Gujrat, is one of the founding members of PTI, sources informed Geo News. He has earlier served the party as its additional secretary general.

The post fell vacant after Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court from holding public office. The PTI leader had to step down as the party's general secretary after the SC ruling.

In its December 15 ruling last year, the apex court had disqualified Tareen under Article 62(1)(f) because of his misstatement regarding the ownership of the Hyde House property and failure to declare it in his nomination papers.



Last month, the Supreme Court had dismissed a review petition against Tareen's disqualification.