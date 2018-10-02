BCCI to present its stance before ICC today in legal battle against PCB

PCB and BCCI are involved in a dispute over an agreement signed in April 2014 to play bilateral matches. Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will present its side of the argument today before the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Dispute Resolution Committee.

At yesterday’s hearing, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi appeared before the committee over the botched cricket agreement on bilateral series between Pakistan and India.

The PCB and BCCI are involved in a dispute over an agreement signed in April 2014 to play bilateral matches. India, however, did not honour the agreement and PCB filed a notice of dispute with the cricket's governing body last November claiming damages from the BCCI.



The PCB is demanding 70 million dollars in compensation from India, saying that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2014 had guaranteed six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

However, not a single series has been played between the sub-continent rivals as the BCCI refuses to play cricket with Pakistan.

According to the Indian cricket board, they are unable to play against Pakistan until their government gives them permission and dismissed the agreement as not legally binding.

The PCB is being represented by Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Alexandros Panayides of Clifford Chance, London, Lawyers from Clifford Chance, London.

The Dispute Panel hearing the matter comprises Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson, Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett.