Details of Ishaq Dar’s seized assets that will be auctioned

Dar went to London for medical treatment and continues to abscond in corruption cases against him in the accountability court-File Photo

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday ordered the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's assets and confiscating his bank accounts in Pakistan on a plea by the National Accountability Bureau.

NAB had filed the petition after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader went to London for medical treatment and continues to abscond in corruption cases against him in the accountability court.



According to the documents, which detail the seized property by NAB, Dar and his wife have joint accounts in various banks in Islamabad and Lahore.

Assets within Pakistan

House in Gulberg, Lahore



Three plots owned in Al-Falah Housing Society in Lahore by Dar, wife and son.



Dar’s wife owns a plot in Mauza Bhubtiam



Six acres of land owned in Mauza Milot, Islamabad by Dar and wife.



Two kanal plot in Islamabad’s Parliamentarian Enclave



Two kanal plot with Ayaz Builders (Pvt) Ltd.



Plots at Senate Cooperative Housing Society in Islamabad



Three Land Cruisers, two Mercedes Benz and one Corolla owned by Dar and wife.



Dar, wife have invested Rs3,453,060 in Hajveri Holding private limited



Dar has invested Rs2,700 in Sui Northern Gas Pipeline



NAB also informed the court that the former finance minister is a shareholder in three companies based in Dubai along with owning a Mercedes and three flats.