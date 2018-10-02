Details of Ishaq Dar’s seized assets that will be auctioned

Tuesday Oct 02, 2018
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday ordered the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's assets and confiscating his bank accounts in Pakistan on a plea by the National Accountability Bureau.
NAB had filed the petition after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader went to London for medical treatment and continues to abscond in corruption cases against him in the accountability court.
According to the documents, which detail the seized property by NAB, Dar and his wife have joint accounts in various banks in Islamabad and Lahore.
NAB also informed the court that the former finance minister is a shareholder in three companies based in Dubai along with owning a Mercedes and three flats.
