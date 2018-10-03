Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai appointed Balochistan governor

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai's nomination comes after Mohammad Khan Achakzai's resignation as Balochistan governor. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai as Balochistan governor, a spokesman for the PM's office confirmed.



President Arif Alvi signed the summary of Yasinzai's appointment on the advice of the prime minister, the spokesman said.

Yasinzai's nomination came after the resignation of Mohammad Khan Achakzai as the governor.

He was born on August 7, 1954 and was appointed a judge in the Balochistan High Court on January 27, 1997.

Yasinzai became the BHC chief justice on September 14, 2005 and continued until August 5, 2009.