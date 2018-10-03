Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai appointed Balochistan governor

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Oct 03, 2018

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai's nomination comes after Mohammad Khan Achakzai's resignation as Balochistan governor. — Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai as Balochistan governor, a spokesman for the PM's office confirmed.

President Arif Alvi signed the summary of Yasinzai's appointment on the advice of the prime minister, the spokesman said.

Yasinzai's nomination came after the resignation of Mohammad Khan Achakzai as the governor.

He was born on August 7, 1954 and was appointed a judge in the Balochistan High Court on January 27, 1997.

Yasinzai became the BHC chief justice on September 14, 2005 and continued until August 5, 2009.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM