PM appreciates security forces' role in Balochistan’s socio-economic development

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday acknowledged contributions of security forces towards improving peace, stability and socio-economic development of Balochistan, the Inter Services Public relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The prime minister visited Southern Command Headquarters in Quetta on Saturday. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and federal and state ministers.

PM Khan was received by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa upon arrival at Quetta Air Base.

A detailed briefing on the security situation of the province, challenges and response was given to the premier. He was also briefed on socio-economic development based Khushal Balochistan program, security of CPEC projects and progress of fencing along Pak-Afghanistan border.

The COAS said that having achieved stability in troubled areas of KP, lately our focus has been on Balochistan which is the economic future of Pakistan.

PM, after receiving the briefing, said that through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and assistance of Army we shall realize the true potentials of Balochistan.

He said that only a cohesive national effort shall take provinces and the country to the rightful destination of peace, progress, and prosperity.