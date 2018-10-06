Case registered against PML-N workers for protesting against Shehbaz's arrest

File photo of PML-N workers.

LAHORE: Police on Saturday registered a case against around 150 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers who staged a protest in the provincial capital following party president Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest a day earlier.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Following the arrest, party workers took to the streets and staged a protest at Mall Road.

According to police, a case has been registered against 150 PML-N workers in Civil Lines Police Station. MNA Waheed Alam and MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmad are among those named in the case.

An accountability court on Saturday granted NAB a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Shehbaz was taken to NAB office in Thokar Niaz Baig after being remanded in the accountability bureau's custody.