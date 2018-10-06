Sindh education dept to introduce subject on harassment

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh Education and Literacy Department has decided to introduce a subject on harassment in school curriculum in an attempt to counter the rising number of child abuse cases.

According to Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah, educating children on harassment and sexual abuse is the need of the hour. He said children should be able to protect themselves when someone tries to give indecent exposure.

The education minister told Geo News, teachers were also being trained to teach the subject. He added those who would not be comfortable with students being taught on the matter will also be given training.

Earlier a chapter on sexual harassment was included in Urdu textbooks. However, this time, harassment will be introduced as a subject like mathematics, Urdu and science.