Balochistan will be given due share in CPEC, vows PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that his government is reviewing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreement, promising to address Balochistan's reservations by giving the province its due share.



The prime minister said so during his meeting with members of the Balochistan cabinet in Quetta. The meeting was briefed on ongoing development projects in the province.

"Centre will work with Balochistan as a partner," Khan said during the meeting. "We will not make any such promise for which we may have to excuse later on."

He lamented that previous experienced rulers caused damage to Pakistan and took massive loans.

Noting that the country was currently facing financial issues, the prime minister said, "We hope that we will soon get rid of this difficulty."

He said that Pakistan's progress was linked with development of Balochistan.

Khan further said the completion of Kachhi canal would bring an agricultural revolution in Balochistan. Of the 363-km long canal starting from Taunsa Barrage at Indus River, 281 km lies in Punjab and 80 km in Balochistan.

Later while speaking in an event, the premier requested Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to adopt the new local bodies system which is going to be introduced in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf managed to bag two-third majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the resources were allocated to the lowest-tier of the government.

“There have been massive development in KP villages as the basic living standards of people improved,” he said.

PM Imran said that there is an urgent need for human development programmes in the province.

Earlier, the prime minister visited the Southern Command Headquarters in Quetta. He acknowledged and appreciated contributions of security forces towards improving peace, stability and socio-economic development of the province.

Khan was accompanied with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, and federal and state ministers.

During the visit, a detailed briefing was given to the premier on security situation of the province, challenges and response to them.

He was also briefed about Khushal Balochistan programme, security of CPEC projects and progress of fencing along Pak-Afghanistan border.