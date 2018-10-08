Singer-composer Zeeshan Hayat all set to rock with 'Soni Lagdi'

MANCHESTER: Pakistani-American singer Zeeshan Hayat aims to become a household name after the release of his latest single “Soni Lagdi”, which also features Annie Zaidi.

Hayat, who is also a music composer, has been carving out a name for himself in the subcontinental music industry for some time now. He initially gained recognition after working with bands like Razam, Rubber Band, and feedback but ventured solo with tracks such as "Aankhon Mein," "Tum Sa Pyar," "Chehra" that helped him gain popularity in the Asian music scene.

“Soni Lagdi” is "very close to my heart and takes me back to some golden memories”, the singer said while speaking to Geo.tv. “I want to bring communities together with the power of music.”

The musician hails from a talented family, considering that his sister is Mehwish Hayat, with whom he's working on her own song.

“We are working on a track, lyrics, music, everything is ready … Trust me, this amazing track will surprise everyone," he said. "Mehwish is also very excited about this track.”

To the upcoming artists, Zeeshan Hayat said the consistently increasing "competition and poor PR.

"As an artist, you need money to invest [and] promoting a track can be very difficult. Videomaking needs huge money, those days are gone when sponsors used to help musicians," he explained.

The musician mentioned that "companies are scared of sponsoring and taking a risk with new singers", which is why in this present era of music, "apart from passion, you definitely need money to support your music".

Hayat started singing at a very young age and, apart from composing music, writes lyrics as well. His music is heavily influenced by late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Deep Purple, Nickelback, Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden, U2, Bryan Adams, Guns N' Roses, Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, and Michael Jackson.