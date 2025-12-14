Tom Cruise's much-awaited space film receives disappointing update

Tom Cruise is currently working with Alejandro G. Iñárritu on new project

Tom Cruise fans might get upset with the latest reports circulating around his much-anticipated space movie.

The 63-year-old has already set a very high bar when it comes to doing actions and stunt in the movies. He was also going to become the first person to shoot a film in space.

But the big project has reportedly hit a roadblock as sources claim that Tom did not want to ask for any favour from President Donald Trump.

The Top Gun actor’s space film was announced five years ago when it was revealed that he will be collaborating with the Edge of Tomorrow director again.

The movie had to happen with cooperation of NASA and SpaceX, for which a permission from the federal government is required.

But allegedly Cruise did not want to take that favour from Trump, which makes the future of the project shaky.

According to the reports of CBR, a source revealed, "From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly, Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favour. You’d need permission from the federal government."

"Tom didn’t want to ask for political reasons”, claimed an insider.

Meanwhile, the Mission: Impossible star is already working on an untitled film with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.