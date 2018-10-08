Policeman shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman was shot dead in the city’s New Karachi area on Monday.



Police officials confirmed that the man killed during a firing incident in New Karachi was a policeman.

The policeman was accompanying his father to withdraw his pension money when he was shot, officials said. "He died on the spot," they added.

According to sources, the police have declared the case as murder during attempted robbery and further investigations are under way.

The name of the policeman has not yet been disclosed. His body has been shifted to a hospital for further inquiry.