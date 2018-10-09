Police register case of officer's murder during attempted robbery in New Karachi

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was filed Monday night over the killing of a police officer earlier in the day during a firing in the metropolis' New Karachi neighbourhood, authorities confirmed.



The FIR of deceased police officer Ahmad Abbas' murder was registered in the New Karachi police station, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said.



The case, which was filed on behalf of the deceased officer's father, includes the anti-terrorism clause.

Earlier, police officials had confirmed that the man killed during a firing incident in New Karachi was a fellow officer.

Abbas, the deceased officer, was accompanying his father to withdraw the latter's pension money when he was shot, officials said.

"He died on the spot," they mentioned.

Sources said police declared the case a murder during an attempted robbery and further investigations were underway. His body has been shifted to a hospital for further inquiry.

At that time, the officer's name was not disclosed.

