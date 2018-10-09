Passenger boarding bridge at Islamabad International Airport collapses

Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: A man was injured on Tuesday as a passenger boarding bridge at Islamabad International Airport collapsed.

No damage was caused to the parked airplane belonging to a foreign airline during the incident.

The cause of collapse of the passenger boarding bridge has not yet been determined.

Photo: Geo News

The long-awaited new airport in the federal capital opened its doors on May 1, after years of delays and setbacks and a soaring cost of over Rs100 billion.

The new airport, which is designed as “Y” shape, includes 15 passenger boarding bridges, a passenger-friendly terminal, two runways, three taxiways along with facilities to accommodate two double-deck A380, as many as 15 remote bays and seven remote bays for small aircraft.

A cargo terminal, air traffic control complex, an oil depot and fire and rescue services are also part of the new facility.

The airport has a modular design which enables it to handle nine million passengers and 50,000 metric tons of cargo initially.

The new airport is located 30km away from central Islamabad, for which construction work started in April 2007.