Teacher arrested for sexually harassing student in Jhang

Accused Anwar-ul-Qamar. Photo: Shireen Mazari's Twitter

JHANG: A teacher has been arrested for sexually harassing a student and making a video two months back.

According to the police, Anwar-ul-Qamar, a schoolteacher in an area of Jhang, sexually harassed a 13-year-old girl and shot a video.

Following the incident, Qamar’s mobile phone went missing and the person who got hold of the device uploaded the video on social media.

Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari also watched the video and took to Twitter, stating she sought a report from her ministry over the incident.

She further wrote that the incident happened in Toba Tek Singh and that Qamar has confessed to his crime before the police.

He was handed over to the police in Toba Tek Singh where an FIR in the case was registered at Pir Mahal police station.

The accused had fled Jhang after the video went viral, but was arrested from Lahore.