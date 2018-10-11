Can't connect right now! retry
Court orders confiscation of property owned by Shehbaz Sharif's son-in law

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday ordered confiscation of the property Ali Imran, son-in-law of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The accountability court judge gave the orders on a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB, in its petition, said that Imran was accused of receiving Rs130 million in bribe from Naveed Ikram, CFO of Punjab Power Development Company.

The petition stated that Imran was repeatedly summoned by the anti-graft body for investigation, but he did not appear before it. It said that arrest warrants were issued for him but he went abroad.

The NAB, through the petition, moved the court for declaring Imran a proclaimed offender and order confiscation of his property.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah informed the court that Imran owns properties worth billions in Pakistan.

The accused has a plaza in Gulberg named Ali and Fatima Developers, another property in the name of Ghous-ul-Azam Developers, besides offices and apartments worth millions in Ali Center and Ali Town, the prosecutor said.

Imran also owns a plot in Lahore's Gulberg area, Madina Feeds Mill and Ali Processed Foods Pvt Ltd, he added.

