Qalandars’ find Haris Rauf garners interest from foreign leagues

Haris Rauf in action during Abu Dhabi T20 Cup

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ player development programme (PDP), launched in 2016, has started receiving worldwide recognition as different teams are showing interest in players identified by the Qalandars.

An official of Lahore Qalandars confirmed to Geo.tv that Qalandars’ PDP find Haris Rauf has attracted interest from different leagues after his match-winning performance in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T20 Cup.

“Yes, it is true. A lot of teams are showing interest in signing up Haris Rauf,” said Lahore Qalandars’ COO Sameen Rana.

“Cricket South Africa wants him for its upcoming league, similarly teams from Australia are showing interest to sign him up for their tournaments,” he revealed.

According to Sameen, the Lahore Qalandars management is planning to send Haris to Australia where his fast bowling skills can be improved further.

For Haris Rauf, playing cricket at pro level is a dream come true

Haris, who once used to work as a salesman in Rawalpindi, came all the way to Gujranwala in September 2017 to appear in PDP trials by Lahore Qalandars and since then, he has never looked back.

“I had never imagined that I will play cricket at this level. I am thankful to Lahore Qalandars for changing my life and helping me achieve my dreams,” said Haris, who had never played professional cricket before being signed by Lahore Qalandars.

He bowled a match-winning spell for Lahore Qalandars in the final of Abu Dhabi T20 Cup against South Africa’s star-studded Multiply Titans team.