Sussex cricketer Philip Salt to visit Pakistan on Qalandars’ invitation

Wicketkeeper batsman Philip Salt represented Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi T20 Cup last week

English county cricketer Philip Salt has expressed interest in visiting Pakistan to train at Lahore Qalandars’ academy in Lahore.

Twenty-two year old wicketkeeper batsman Salt, who plays for English county Sussex, represented Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi T20 Cup last week. He also made his first-class debut for Sussex against Pakistan in July 2016.

Aaqib Javed, Coach and Director Lahore Qalandars, has promised to extend an invitation to the cricketer.

Talking to Geo News, Javed said COO Atif Rana has promised full cooperation in this regard, and he wishes to invite Salt before Qalandars Players Development Squad leaves for Australia.

Salt may also travel with the squad to Australia, he added.