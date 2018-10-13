Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

KAKUL: The passing out parade was at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul wherein cadets of 138th PMA Long Course, 57th Integrated Course, 30th Technical Graduate Course and Grade 37 got commissioned as officers.



According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, cadets from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Libya have also passed the courses.

Joint Chief of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mehmood Hayat reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets.

The Coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ghulam Nabi, President's Gold Medal to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Bilal, Chairman’s Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Bishesh Thangden from Nepal and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) cane was awarded to Company Under Officer Mohsin Waseem from Technical Graduate course. Company Junior Under Officer Hamza Nawaz from Grade 37 got the COAS medal. Commandant Cane was awarded to Company Under Officer Ali Zaheer Qureshi from Integrated Course.



Cadets at PMA Kakul. Photo: Geo News

The chief guest congratulated the passing out cadets, saying they will be fortunate to command the soldiers who are known for their unflinching loyalty and sense of sacrifice.

“Our soldiers are known for delivering best results in the most challenging environment,” the press release quoted him as saying.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.