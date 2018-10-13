Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

Debris of the demolished building in Sarafa Bazaar, Peshawar. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: A case has been filed against two people, including a government officer, for demolishing a historic building in the city.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa antiquities act, a five-year jail term and fine of upto Rs2 million will be imposed on the person who demolishes any building that is over 100 year old.

Officials of the Department of Archaeology and Museums told Geo News the no-objection certificate to demolish the leased building was issued by the deputy administrator of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Asif Khan.



Photo of the building before it was demolished. Photo: Geo News

Police said the case has been filed at Khan Razzaq police station, in which the ETPB deputy administrator and lease holder Shahab Kamal have been nominated.

The accused have been charged under different sections of the KP antiquities act.

The building situated in Sarafa Bazaar of Peshawar was given on lease to Kamal in order to keep it intact. It was initially used to residential purposes but was later handed over for commercial activities before it was demolished.