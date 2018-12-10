Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 10 2018
AFP

Netflix will debut first African original in 2019

AFP

Monday Dec 10, 2018

JOHANNESBURG: Streaming giant Netflix announced on Monday that it will launch the platform's first original series made in Africa in 2019, adding that it planned further investment in productions on the continent.

"#QueenSono—Africa's first Netflix original! A thrilling story about a kickass female spy. Can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you!" wrote South African actress Pearl Thusi on her Twitter account.

Netflix South Africa's verified account reposted her tweet, writing: "That's right! A Netflix first for Africa. Pearl Thusi as #QueenSono coming to your screens in 2019."

Netflix told South African news site Independent Online that the new series would be directed by local actor and director Kagiso Legida who directed Thusi in South African hit film "Catching Feelings", which is also available on Netflix.

Netflix's vice president of international originals Erik Barmack told the news site that it planned more original productions on the African continent.

"Over time our roots will get deeper in Africa and South Africa, and we're moving pretty quickly to that now, and plan to invest more in local content," he said.

"Netflix also wants to be a place where local content creators can tell their stories to a global audience."

Thusi, a star of US FBI thriller series "Quantico", said in a video tweet that "it's going to change the game for every artist on this continent".

