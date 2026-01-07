A$AP Rocky warns daughter’s future suitors in advance

A$AP Rocky already has a very clear message prepared for his daughter Rocki Irish’s future suitors.

The rapper, who recently welcomed a baby girl with longtime partner Rihanna, issued a stern warning to anyone who may one day date his daughter.

"I’m going to pray for them," the newly minted father of three, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, told W Magazine.

Making it clear that neither he nor his daughter will be easy to impress, the girl dad added, "It’s going to be tough for them indeed."

Lately, the Highest 2 Lowest star has been fully immersed in protective and loving dad mode.

He shares three kids with the Diamond hitmaker: two-year-old son Riot Rose and three-and-a-half-year-old son RZA.

ASAP Rocky melts hearts as he talks about daughter: Watch

The couple welcomed their baby number three, their first daughter, on September 13, 2025.

Reflecting on how his life and heart has been changed after embracing fatherhood, the Praise The Lord singer told the magazine that his heart has softened.

"I am way more emotional," he shared. "Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella."

Earlier, during the couple’s first official red carpet debut after becoming a family of five, Rocky gave a sweet shout-out to his children.

Asked how his sons were handling the new addition to the family, he explained, "I think they might get a little jealous from time to time, but they ain’t got to be."

"But it’s going to probably take some getting used to. Shout out to my boys and my baby girl, man. Daddy love y’all," he said in November 2025 at the CFDA Awards.