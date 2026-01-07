Travis Kelce hints at plans for 'regular' life after marrying Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce sheds light on future plans amid retirement decision

Travis Kelce talked about the future he envisions for himself as he gets closer to retirement and marrying the “love of his life,” Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemed to be inclined towards the idea of wrapping up his NFL career, as he expressed the desire to live as a “regular human.”

Speaking of his offseason plans, Travis told his brother Jason Kelce, “Every season ends for me, I just put my feet up and I be a human, because I’ve been putting my body through the wringer for the love of it,” during the New Heights episode on Wednesday, January 7.

While the star athlete admitted that he enjoys the “physical aspect” of playing football and even the wear and tear that follows, he realises that it’s important to know when you feel beat down.

Appearing to hint at the retirement decision, Travis noted that he has yet to “figure out” his future in football, adding that he has already “talked to a few people in the facility already, having the exit meetings and everything, they know where I stand, at least right now. There’s a lot of love for the game that’s still there, and I don’t think I’ll ever lose that.”

As for now, the Happy Gilmore 2 star is waiting to see if he feels confident enough to come back for another season after focusing on his physical healing.

Although the retirement decision seems to be up in the air, sources have previously shared that the Opalite hitmaker and Travis have been planning to prioritise their family life after this NFL season.