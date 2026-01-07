Mia Goth reveals her unexpected new celebrity crush

Mia Goth revealed that one Saturday Night Live performance left her completely smitten with a pop icon.

Gushing over her new celebrity crush, the Frankenstein star recalled a fangirl moment when she watched Sabrina Carpenter pulling off double duty during one of recent SNL's episodes.

“I saw Sabrina Carpenter. I went to SNL a couple of weeks ago, and she was the host, and I saw her perform, and I am obsessed,” the 32-year-old British actress and model said of the Espresso hitmaker.

She went on to share that experiencing Carpenter, 26, perform live made her feel starstruck and transported her back to childhood.

Mia Goth is 'obsessed' with Sabrina Carpenter

“I felt like I was six years old again, and I was looking up at Sabrina Carpenter, and I thought to myself, I wanna be five foot two and a platinum blonde singing into my hairbrush — and ever since, I’m just in love with her,” Mia added.

Her praise comes months after the Please Please Please chart-topper appeared on Saturday Night Live on October 18, 2025.

The Short n’ Sweet tour superstar was tapped as both host and musical guest for the third episode of SNL’s 51st season, supporting her album Man’s Best Friend.

During the episode, she performed tracks including Manchild and Nobody’s Son, and appeared in multiple sketches, including a reprise of the popular "Domingo" cold open.

Notably, on the work front, Goth has several major projects on the horizon.

In addition to starring in Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated Frankenstein (2025) for Netflix, she is set to play Melantho in The Odyssey (2026) and will join the Star Wars universe in Starfighter (2027) alongside Ryan Gosling.

She is also attached to Marvel’s long-awaited Blade reboot, though the project’s status remains uncertain.