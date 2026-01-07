Sydney Sweeney gives rare insight into her filming process

Sydney Sweeney has become known for her intense, transformative performances, but the Emmy-nominated actress said she is careful to draw a line between her roles and her real life.

In an interview with W Magazine for its Annual Best Performances Issue released January 6, Sweeney opened up about the discipline she has developed to “shake off” her characters at the end of the day.

This is an approach that proved especially important while filming Christy, the biopic about legendary boxer Christy Martin.

"I've always trained myself to separate as much as I can from my characters and not to put my own thoughts or memories into a scene.”

“It allows me to know that a character is the one experiencing those moments, feelings, and scenarios—I'm not. When they call 'Cut.' I’m able to just jump out of it and be back to Syd," she explained.

Still, Sweeney admitted that the dramatic transformation required for the role left its mark.

It felt to her like she was ‘still coming home as Christy, in a sense,” she said. “But the emotions, fights, and traumas that she went through, I tried not to bring those home with me.”