Chris Redd gets 'vulnerable' about dating 'SNL' costar Kenan Thompson's ex

'SNL' alum Chris Redd breaks silence on marrying Kenan Thompson's ex

Chris Redd is finally speaking out about the drama that ensued after his time on Saturday Night Live, which ended in his marrying his co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife.

The 40-year-old comedian, who spent five years working on the late-night comedy show, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 6, and recorded a candid video.

Redd began the video by sharing that he wants to talk about what went on and get the matter off his chest by speaking his truth.

“While I was at the show, I had some pill issues, I had some pill problems,” Redd confessed, adding, “Nothing too crazy, but crazy for my Black ass, you know? I was even selling some to some of my castmates.”

While he didn’t “snitch” on any of the castmates he allegedly sold pills to, the Merv star had another scandal to talk about which rose up at the same time as his SNL exit.

Telling the story of how he fell in love with Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, he shared that she was the only one who “call[ed] me on my s---, help me with my s---, she helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved in it differently.”

Redd went on to say that he felt “bad” about it because “I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro. I really appreciated every piece of work we put together, I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them.”