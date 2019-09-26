Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan stuns in all-black with grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan dropped jaws on Wednesday, looking ethereal as she arrived at the red carpet of the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019.



Fans were left star-struck as the 24-year-old 'Kedarnath' starlet dazzled in an all-black ensemble, sharing the spotlight at the red carpet with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

The diva looked ravishing as she rocked the ruffles on her dress by designer Shriya Som with hair pulled-back and makeup heavy and dark.

Speaking about walking the red carpet with her superstar grandmother, the actor told Vogue: "I think that for me at least, badi amma has always kind of epitomised beauty. And this is Vogue Beauty (Awards). So, I think attending with her is very special to me."

On the work front, the actor is presently occupied with David Dhawan's remake of 'Coolie No 1' alongside Varun Dhawan after wrapping up Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.