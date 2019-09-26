Ranveer Singh’s adorable childhood photo leaves fans in fits

Thursday Sep 26, 2019
Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh is getting in the Halloween spirit already as he attempts to scare fans off with an endearing throwback photo of himself.
Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old ‘Padmaavat’ actor shared a photo of himself as a kid where he can be seen wearing fake vampire fangs, spooking fans but looking as cute as a button instead.
Along with the picture in which he can be seen wearing a striped blue shirt, the actor added a devil emoji as the caption.
Ranveer recently wrapped up the shooting for Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ which is slated to be released on April 10, 2020.