Bollywood
Thursday Sep 26 2019
Showing enmity towards Amitabh Bachchan was 'tough': Mouni Roy

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy may be rising higher in B-Town in terms of success, but the actor still finds it difficult to play the villain in front of big names like Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking about her recent venture ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the 33-year-old starlet opened up about facing difficulty in terms of playing the villain and showing fury towards Bollywood luminaries like Big B as well as lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

In an interview with DNA India, she said: “I am the antagonist to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchanji. As a villain, you have to obviously show fury and enmity towards them.”

“That was extremely tough because I have looked up to Amitabhji as a hero ever since my teenage years. Not only was I performing in front of him but also had to show rage,” she added.

“For this, I had to prepare myself a lot! It was hard but now I really look forward to seeing it on the screen. The audience will see me in a new avatar,” she went on.

The Ayan Mukherjee-directorial will be ready to hit theatres next summer.

