Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 26 2019
By
Web Desk

Baby Archie likes to flirt, reveals mom Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

Meghan Markle reveals baby Archie 'likes to flirt'. Photo: HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle has revealed that she’s got a little flirt on her hands as the royal baby is grasping all the attention on his first official tour.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are presently busy in South Africa with their son Archie Harrison, for their first official royal tour as a family, the four-month-old is taking the limelight after which the new mum let his fans in on a secret. 

Visiting the Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, the four-month-old infant let out a giggle when Tutu-Gxashe laughed: “Is that funny?” Meghan told to her baby boy, “I think he knows exactly what’s going on.”

When the archbishop’s daughter joked that Archie liked her “the best”, Meghan unveiled that: “He likes to flirt.”

The former ‘Suits’ actor also unveiled her adorable nickname for Archie, calling him “bubba” when he started to drool after which fans also spotted Markle calling Archie “bubba” on an Instagram video which was posted to their Sussex Royal account.

More From Entertainment:

Zia Mohyeddin honoured with Pakistan Society’s Jinnah Medal at Lincoln’s Inn

Zia Mohyeddin honoured with Pakistan Society’s Jinnah Medal at Lincoln’s Inn

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal

Updated 7 hours ago
Ashton Kutcher takes back ‘snarky comment’ on Demi Moore’s memoir

Ashton Kutcher takes back ‘snarky comment’ on Demi Moore’s memoir

 Updated yesterday
Mahira Khan to spread magic at Paris Fashion Week

Mahira Khan to spread magic at Paris Fashion Week

 Updated yesterday
British royals' biggest Indian fan dies

British royals' biggest Indian fan dies

 Updated yesterday
Marvel's Kevin Feige to produce new 'Star Wars' film

Marvel's Kevin Feige to produce new 'Star Wars' film

 Updated yesterday
German model’s bizarre walk goes viral

German model’s bizarre walk goes viral

Updated yesterday
Keanu Reeves to make a comeback in ‘Matrix 4’

Keanu Reeves to make a comeback in ‘Matrix 4’

 Updated 2 days ago
Meera undergoes 'major surgery' at Dubai hospital

Meera undergoes 'major surgery' at Dubai hospital

 Updated 2 days ago
Opera star Placido Domingo withdraws from all future Met performances

Opera star Placido Domingo withdraws from all future Met performances

 Updated 2 days ago
Selena Gomez opens up about getting exploited and having trust issues

Selena Gomez opens up about getting exploited and having trust issues

 Updated 2 days ago
Royal baby Archie meets South Africa's Archbishop Tutu

Royal baby Archie meets South Africa's Archbishop Tutu

 Updated 2 days ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM