Baby Archie likes to flirt, reveals mom Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle reveals baby Archie 'likes to flirt'. Photo: HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle has revealed that she’s got a little flirt on her hands as the royal baby is grasping all the attention on his first official tour.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are presently busy in South Africa with their son Archie Harrison, for their first official royal tour as a family, the four-month-old is taking the limelight after which the new mum let his fans in on a secret.

Visiting the Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, the four-month-old infant let out a giggle when Tutu-Gxashe laughed: “Is that funny?” Meghan told to her baby boy, “I think he knows exactly what’s going on.”

When the archbishop’s daughter joked that Archie liked her “the best”, Meghan unveiled that: “He likes to flirt.”

The former ‘Suits’ actor also unveiled her adorable nickname for Archie, calling him “bubba” when he started to drool after which fans also spotted Markle calling Archie “bubba” on an Instagram video which was posted to their Sussex Royal account.