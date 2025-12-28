Boléro legends to become dame and knight as Torvill and Dean crown decades on ice

British ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are taking their final bow from the ice and stepping into the spotlight of royal honours.

The iconic duo, who stunned the world with their perfect Olympic gold performance in Sarajevo in 1984, are set to be made a dame and knight respectively in the King’s New Year Honours, celebrating five glittering decades in figure skating.

Torvill, 68, and Dean, 67, retired from performing this summer, but their legacy has long been untouchable.

Having already earned MBEs in 1981 and OBEs in 2000, fans have campaigned tirelessly to see the pair’s achievements recognised at the very top of the honours list and now their persistence has paid off.

Their unforgettable four minutes and 28 seconds of Ravel’s Boléro didn’t just earn them Olympic gold they scored perfection across the board, receiving 12 perfect 6.0s and cementing a place in sporting history.

Today, millions around the globe including members of the Royal Family still marvel at that magical performance, a moment that turned the British skating pair into international superstars.

Even Queen Elizabeth rose to her feet in applause as the duo clinched their gold medals.

Their victory earned them a telegram from the Queen herself, signed Elizabeth R, a rare royal nod that left the pair beaming.

“Many congratulations on your superb performance which I watched with great pleasure and which brought you such a well-deserved gold medal,” the message read.

Princess Anne had front-row seats in Sarajevo, celebrating the win with champagne, while Torvill and Dean would go on to perform for royalty on countless occasions.

Reflecting on their royal encounters, Dean described them as “quite a journey.” He recalled receiving a personal letter from the Queen just days before her passing after thanking her for her service.

“I was so touched. I didn’t even expect to get a reply,” he said.