'Pretty Woman' sequel 'early script in the works' after fake poster: Report

A Pretty Woman sequel is finally in the works after a fake AI poster sparked buzz earlier this year.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere are reportedly “on board” with returning to their iconic roles after 35 years, after a fake AI-generated poster circulating over the summer reignited interest in the 1990 rom-com. While reports of a possible sequel were swiftly shut down, the reaction to it convinced an initially reluctant Roberts, 58, and Gere, 76, to initiate “detailed talks” with Disney bosses, as reported by The Mirror.

“No contracts have been signed yet but an early script is being worked on, and barring any unforeseen problems, both Richard and Julia are on board,” an insider told the outlet, adding, “Pretty Woman 2 appears to be on.”

The original film, released 35 years ago, remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved love stories. Roberts was just 22 when she starred as Vivien Ward opposite Gere’s billionaire Edward Lewis.

The story followed Edward hiring Vivien to accompany him to social events, only for the arrangement to turn into something far more meaningful.

The update marks a shift from Roberts’ earlier skepticism. In 2019, she told the Guardian’s G2, “I don't think you could make that movie now, right? So many things you could poke a hole in, but I don't think it takes away from people being able to enjoy it.”

Casting nearly looked very different, too. Sean Connery, Al Pacino, and Burt Reynolds were all considered for Edward. Pacino later admitted he felt he “wasn't the right actor for it,” while Reynolds famously joked he turned it down “because I'm an idiot.”

As for Vivien’s future, Roberts offered a darkly humorous take in 2023: “I think [Edward] passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling. And now [Vivian] runs his business.”