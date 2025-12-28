 
Larry David reconnects with Seinfeld legends after Rob Reiner's death

Jerry Seinfeld shares photos on Instagram showing the famous trio smiling together

December 28, 2025

Larry David reconnects with Seinfeld legends after Rob Reiner's death

Larry David was seen in public again this week as he spent time with old friends Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis Dreyfus during a small Christmas gathering.

Jerry Seinfeld shared photos on Instagram showing the famous trio smiling together.

It was Larry David’s first public appearance since the tragic deaths of their close friends Rob Reiner and his wife Michele earlier this month.

“The creatures were stirring… Christmas Eve 2025,” Seinfeld wrote alongside the pictures.

The reunion happened during a very emotional period for the group, when Rob Reiner and Michele were killed at their home in Los Angeles, a loss that deeply affected many in Hollywood.

Reports said that Larry David and Billy Crystal visited the Reiner home after the tragedy.

Jerry later spoke about how important Rob was to the success of Seinfeld.

He said, “Our show would have never happened without him,” and explained that Reiner believed in the series when others did not.

He also called the loss of Rob and Michele “impossibly sad.”

A group of close friends, including Larry David and Billy Crystal, released a statement praising Reiner’s talent, kindness and love for storytelling.

They said he made actors feel valued and helped writers become better.

