Jamie Campbell Bower tapped into real world darkness for ‘Stranger Things'

Jamie Campbell Bower shared that he turned to real life darkness while preparing for his role in Stranger Things.

The 37 year old actor said he took inspiration from cult leaders for his character Mr WhatsIt, who appeared in the second volume of final season.

Jamie explained that Jim Jones was one of his early references and helped shape how the character spoke and behaved around children.

He told Variety: “Jim Jones was an early reference for me.

“He was on the mood board, even with regard to certain things that he’s saying when the kids are all in front of him.

"There were points where I thought, ‘Do I say the word 'you' or do I use the word 'we'? We’re a family now.’ That’s really grim!

"It totally can remove the idea of autonomy, so definitely there had to be that level of cult leader esqueness about him.”

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones star said the role felt very scary to play, especially because his character appeared kind on the surface while hiding dark intentions.

He said: “There was so much fear in playing that.

“There’s a level of real dishonesty in that, and that’s really scary. It’s really hard, particularly opposite a child.”

Despite the darkness, Jamie believed there is still some humanity inside Vecna and his other forms.

He said: “There’s definitely a humanity that I can see.”

However, final episode of Stranger Things is set to be released on 31 December.

Jamie warned fans that they are likely wrong if they thought they knew how the story would end.

He teased: “If you think you know what is to come, you’re probably wrong.”