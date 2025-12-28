Halsey, Avan Jogia plan secret wedding after one year to engagement

Halsey and Avan Jogia keep wedding details under wraps after private ceremony

Halsey and her fiancee, who got engaged in May 2024, are speculated to be tying the knot in a private ceremony.



The couple has been together since September 2023, and kept their relationship low-key for a while before packing on PDA in public outings.

The Nightmare hitmaker announced her engagement to the Indian-Canadian actor in a subtle post ok X, resharing MTV’post which said, “Halsey hopes to marry Avan Jogia,” adding “fiancé.”

Now, the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, shared an anonymous submission which claimed that the Without Me singer and Jogia are planning to get married in a private ceremony, before having a grand reception in Italy, next spring.

The post received thousands of comments from fans who were excited for Halsey to begin the next chapter to her life, and sent their well wishes.

Jogia and the Colors songstress frequently appear in social media posts together, and insiders have shared that Halsey’s boyfriend has gotten close to her son as well, whom she shares with ex boyfriend, Alev Ayden.