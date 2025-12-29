Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova share first glimpse of newborn baby

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova recently welcomed baby no. 4

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova received their new bundle of joy before the end of the year, and they have been cherishing the addition in their family.

The tennis star, 44, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 27, and shared the first-ever photo of all their kids in one frame.

“My sunshines [4 heart emojis],” the mom of four wrote in the caption alongside the snap of the newborn resting in a bouncer with her three siblings - Mary, Lucy, and Nicholas standing behind.

The couple, who have been together since 2001, announced the birth of their four child last week after keeping the pregnancy news secret.

Kournikova shared the picture of their newborn on her Stories last week without revealing the gender or name of the baby.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments and gushed over the siblings posing together for their first picture together.

Although the couple mostly keep their relationship private, the Heartbreaker hitmaker has shared that he loves to relax by spending time with his little ones in multiple interviews.