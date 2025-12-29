Inside Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown's 'instant' friendship

'Stranger Things' co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been friends for a decade

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown have been friends for a decade, but a decade-long bond began with an instant, right at the second they met.

The 21-year-old co-stars looked back at the beginning of their friendship in a recent interview, reflecting on their earliest memories of meeting in 2015 for the first time at an off-screen meeting for the show.

Schnapp, who is now the godfather of Brown’s daughter with Jake Bongiovi, recalled, "We just always feel so comfortable around each other. There's no forcing anything. It's just been like that since the first day we met in 2015," in conversation with People Magazine.

"No matter how much time we spend apart, it'll always feel like [we're] just right back to where we were," he continued, adding, I know she supports me, and I support her, and it's just nice when it goes beyond the work. She's family."

Although their Stranger Things characters don’t share many scenes, Schnapp noted that “the little moments we do have onscreen, it's the best day ever."

Speaking of working with her, he said, "It just feels so easy. That's what's so important in this job, to feel comfortable to be vulnerable, and with her, it's just so much easier."