Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Nov 05 2019
By
AFP

South Africans scream, sing and dance as Springboks return

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 05, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: Thousands of South Africans screamed with joy, danced and sang at OR Tambo airport near Johannesburg Tuesday as a first group of Springboks who won the Rugby World Cup returned home.

Forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, voted World Rugby Player of the Year two days ago, and scrum-half Faf de Klerk were among the first players to arrive.

The victorious squad, coaches and officials are scheduled to return between Tuesday and Wednesday as no airline could accommodate the entire group on one flight.

Captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus are among a group expected to arrive in Johannesburg later Tuesday.

A carnival atmosphere enveloped the normally sedate international arrivals section of the airport as Du Toit, De Klerk and some teammates and coaches received deafening applause.

Black and white, male and female, young, middle aged and old, low-income earners and the wealthy all descended on the airport east of Johannesburg to salute their heroes.

Many wore replica green and gold shirts and waved national flags as they celebrated the rugby triumph which was all the sweeter after poor recent results by the national football and cricket teams.

The Springboks dominated and then crushed pre-match favourites England 32-12 in Japanese city Yokohama on Saturday to lift the World Cup a record-equalling third time.

Winning the four-yearly showcase of rugby so decisively has lifted the spirits of a nation mired in economic and social quagmires.

Although boasting the most developed economy in Africa, South Africa is struggling with stagnant growth, near 30-percent unemployment and widespread poverty and inequality.

What made the Springboks´ success special was it being achieved with a team reflecting both racial groups with nine whites and six blacks in the starting line-up.

The team was captained by forward Kolisi, who last year became the first black Test captain in South African history.

Formed in 1891, the Springboks fielded only whites for 90 years before fly-half Errol Tobias became the first black player to represent his country.

Just one black, winger Chester Williams, featured in the 1995 World Cup-winning and their two wingers, JP Pietersen and Bryan Habana, in the side that conquered the world 12 years later.

Despite government pressure for the Springboks to select teams that better reflected a population that is 90 percent black, many coaches chose predominantly white teams.

Erasmus turned the tide after replacing embattled Allister Coetzee as coach last year, giving a string of black stars opportunities.

In Yokohama, there were six black starters: Kolisi, fellow forwards Tendai ´The Beast´ Mtawarira and Bongi Mbonambi, and backs Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

Kolbe was a candidate for the World Rugby Player of the Year award won by Du Toit and Mapimpi the second highest try scorer at the World Cup with six.

More From Sports:

Rafael Nadal confirms participation in ATP finals

Rafael Nadal confirms participation in ATP finals

Updated 25 minutes ago
Watch: Babar Azam plays 'shot of the international summer'

Watch: Babar Azam plays 'shot of the international summer'

Updated 2 hours ago
Zidane unfazed by Wales calling up injured Bale

Zidane unfazed by Wales calling up injured Bale

 Updated 2 hours ago
Italian Serie A chief wants ´at least one match´ played abroad

Italian Serie A chief wants ´at least one match´ played abroad

 Updated 2 hours ago
ITF made a discriminatory decision: Aisam-ul-Haq

ITF made a discriminatory decision: Aisam-ul-Haq

Updated 53 minutes ago
Bayern to name coach within three weeks, Tuchel approached: report

Bayern to name coach within three weeks, Tuchel approached: report

 Updated 3 hours ago
PSF set sights on hosting Junior Squash Championship 2022

PSF set sights on hosting Junior Squash Championship 2022

 Updated 3 hours ago
Time for Misbah to wield axe on ‘hard-hitting’ failures Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali

Time for Misbah to wield axe on ‘hard-hitting’ failures Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali

Updated 7 hours ago
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,600 T20 runs in a calendar year

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,600 T20 runs in a calendar year

Updated 7 hours ago
15-year-old leg spin prodigy Aroob wants to emulate Warne, Qadir

15-year-old leg spin prodigy Aroob wants to emulate Warne, Qadir

 Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistan vs Australia: Steve Smith hands Babar Azam first loss as T20I captain

Pakistan vs Australia: Steve Smith hands Babar Azam first loss as T20I captain

 Updated 12 hours ago
England collapse to give New Zealand T20I series lead

England collapse to give New Zealand T20I series lead

 Updated 12 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM