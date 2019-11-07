Can't connect right now! retry
Fazl says PTI calls everyone thief but itself complicit in foreign funding case

Thursday Nov 07, 2019

Fazl says protesters won’t budge until PM Imran Khan tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls everyone a thief but itself is implicit in the foreign funding case.

The JUI-F chief, while addressing Azadi March participants, said that the PTI has given around 60 applications to plead exemption from appearance before the court.

Maulana Fazl said that the opposition leaders do not want NRO from Imran Khan, instead they will not give it to him.

He said that PM Imran himself hid the money laundering by his sister through an amnesty scheme and now he speaks of granting NRO concessions.

He said that the government has offered to make an inquiry commission to investigate rigging in elections.

“Everyone has witnessed that rigging… when the nation is a witness then it doesn’t need to be inquired further,” said Fazl.

He said that he welcomed the statement from DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor regarding the Army being an impartial institution.

“We don’t want to drag the national institutions in politics… You said that we are impartial so we welcome it,” said Fazl.

In a direct message to the government, Fazl said the protesters won’t budge until PM Imran Khan tenders resignation.

Opposition’s Rahbar Committee says will increase pressure on govt

The opposition-led Rahbar Committee held a press conference today after a meeting. Addressing media, Akram Durrani said that all the political parties have unanimously decided to increase pressure on the government.

“The Azadi March will take a new direction after two days,” said Durrani, adding that the committee is mulling over three recommendations.

He further said that the workers are determined, even willing to stay up to three months.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Farhatullah Babar said that the opposition is putting the government under pressure, calling it ‘the first phase’.

