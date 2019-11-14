Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Nov 14 2019
By
REUTERS

Zlatan the Conqueror to leave LA Galaxy

By
REUTERS

Thursday Nov 14, 2019

Photo: File

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not return to the LA Galaxy for the 2020 MLS season, the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Swedish striker tallied 52 goals and 17 assists in 53 starts for the Galaxy, the team he joined in March 2018 from Manchester United.

The charismatic Ibrahimovic, who has also played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Barcelona, Juventus, Paris St Germain, Inter Milan and AC Milan, said he was leaving Los Angeles on a high note.

“I came, I saw, I conquered,” Ibrahimovic wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans — you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan,” he said.

READ: Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan reunion: MLS commissioner

“You are welcome. The story continues ... Now go back to watching baseball.”

Despite Ibrahimovic being the highest-paid player in the league, pocketing $7.2 million for the 2019 campaign, the Galaxy won just one playoff game in his two seasons.

The team fell to crosstown rivals LAFC 5-3 in the MLS Cup conference semi-finals last month.

He was the team’s top goal scorer both seasons and was twice named in the MLS Best XI list.

Few had expected him to return for a third season with his contract expiring at the end of the year and it is unclear what is next for Ibrahimovic, who has been linked in media reports with returns to AC Milan and Manchester United.

“We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer,” LA Galaxy President Chris Klein said in a statement, which described the decision as mutual.

“Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole.”

More From Sports:

Shami-led pace pack puts India on top in Bangladesh Test

Shami-led pace pack puts India on top in Bangladesh Test

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Swimmer Kiran Khan wins 10 gold medals for team Army in National games 2019

Swimmer Kiran Khan wins 10 gold medals for team Army in National games 2019

Updated 17 minutes ago
Australia's Will Pucovski draws out of Test series due to mental health issues

Australia's Will Pucovski draws out of Test series due to mental health issues

Updated 30 minutes ago
Probables announced for women's ODI, T20I series against England

Probables announced for women's ODI, T20I series against England

Updated 58 minutes ago
Rapinoe calls for more investment in US women's game

Rapinoe calls for more investment in US women's game

 Updated 3 hours ago
Fawad Alam reveals why he's been out of Pakistan team for years

Fawad Alam reveals why he's been out of Pakistan team for years

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dawid Malan leads England’s 19-player field in Diamond category for PSL 2020

Dawid Malan leads England’s 19-player field in Diamond category for PSL 2020

 Updated 5 hours ago
Karachi's Omair could be the new Mohammad Yousuf in name and game both

Karachi's Omair could be the new Mohammad Yousuf in name and game both

 Updated 6 hours ago
Steyn, Moeen, Pollard among 28 int'l superstars to register for PSL Platinum category

Steyn, Moeen, Pollard among 28 int'l superstars to register for PSL Platinum category

 Updated 9 hours ago
Sri Lanka agree to playing Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi: PCB

Sri Lanka agree to playing Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi: PCB

 Updated 9 hours ago
Khawaja, Harris face axe as Australia recall Burns, Bancroft for Pakistan Tests

Khawaja, Harris face axe as Australia recall Burns, Bancroft for Pakistan Tests

Updated 12 hours ago
Waqar Younis excited by Pakistan's teenage quicks

Waqar Younis excited by Pakistan's teenage quicks

 Updated 12 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM