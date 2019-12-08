Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Sohail Imran

PCB to stage day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi next year: sources

By
Sohail Imran

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Photo: File

Pakistan could have its first taste of day-night Test cricket when Bangladesh visit the country early next year, sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told Geo News on Sunday.

The PCB has reportedly decided to turn the Karachi Test of the Pak-Bangla series into a pink-ball day-night fixture.

While most top Test playing nations have by now staged at least one day-night match, Pakistan has been unable to do the same on its own soil.

The PCB has, however, staged a day-night Test in the UAE, where it had been playing its home series over the last decade due to foreign teams’ refusal to visit them.

The Sri Lankan team’s impending arrival for a Test series is expected to break the barrier, following which modern cricket’s latest offering, such as pink-ball fixtures, would also be seen in Pakistan.

The day-night Test matches, played with pink balls, were introduced to improve the attendance and generally make them more appealing to the fans.

RELATED TOPICS

More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars' CEO says squad depicts PSL's essence

Lahore Qalandars' CEO says squad depicts PSL's essence

 Updated 3 hours ago
Second T20: West Indies choose to field first against India

Second T20: West Indies choose to field first against India

Updated 3 hours ago
Keane, Neville hail 'proper' Man United performance

Keane, Neville hail 'proper' Man United performance

 Updated 5 hours ago
Man arrested for alleged racist behaviour during Manchester derby

Man arrested for alleged racist behaviour during Manchester derby

 Updated 6 hours ago
Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

 Updated 7 hours ago
PCB invites Miandad, Warnapura as special guests for Pak-Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Test

PCB invites Miandad, Warnapura as special guests for Pak-Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Test

 Updated 7 hours ago
From stars to starlets: Qalandars’ new-look roster captures PSL’s true essence

From stars to starlets: Qalandars’ new-look roster captures PSL’s true essence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Fawad Alam refuses to respond to Inzamam's renewed belittling of his ability

Fawad Alam refuses to respond to Inzamam's renewed belittling of his ability

 Updated 8 hours ago
Messi hits his 35th La Liga hat-trick

Messi hits his 35th La Liga hat-trick

Updated 18 hours ago
Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaims heavyweight crown

Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaims heavyweight crown

 Updated 19 hours ago
South Asian Games: Pakistan add four gold medals, takes tally to 24

South Asian Games: Pakistan add four gold medals, takes tally to 24

 Updated yesterday
Benzema delivers again as Madrid cruise past Espanyol

Benzema delivers again as Madrid cruise past Espanyol

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM