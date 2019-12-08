PCB to stage day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi next year: sources

Photo: File

Pakistan could have its first taste of day-night Test cricket when Bangladesh visit the country early next year, sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told Geo News on Sunday.

The PCB has reportedly decided to turn the Karachi Test of the Pak-Bangla series into a pink-ball day-night fixture.

While most top Test playing nations have by now staged at least one day-night match, Pakistan has been unable to do the same on its own soil.

The PCB has, however, staged a day-night Test in the UAE, where it had been playing its home series over the last decade due to foreign teams’ refusal to visit them.

The Sri Lankan team’s impending arrival for a Test series is expected to break the barrier, following which modern cricket’s latest offering, such as pink-ball fixtures, would also be seen in Pakistan.

The day-night Test matches, played with pink balls, were introduced to improve the attendance and generally make them more appealing to the fans.