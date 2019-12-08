Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 08 2019
Sara Ali Khan's adorable video of 'Kedarnath' BTS as she clocks in one year in Bollywood

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has been making waves ever since her debut with Kedarnath and the diva is commemorating her first year in a special way.

The 24-year-old Simmba star shared some endearing footage from her debut film Kedarnath as it clocked in one year and also marked her first year in the industry which proved to be a big success for her.

In the video the starlet can be seen shaking a leg to one of Bollywood’s hit songs Badtameez Dil while other compilations of brief videos show her quirky and endearing personality on the sets of the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial.

The candid moments from behind-the-scenes of the hit film were nothing short of a treat for her fans.

Check out the video below: 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on



