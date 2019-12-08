Without Imran Khan, PTI is nothing, says Tareen

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday dismissed the 'minus Imran' formula by saying that the party was nothing without the prime minister.

Speaking to media at the Lahore Polo Ground, Tareen ruled out any political change in the country.

"Imran Khan is the prime minister and he will remain so. He will complete his tenure," he said. "Some people are involved in conspiracies--their talk is nothing but conspiracies," he added.

Tareen said that Nawaz Sharif had been minused and the same was about to happen to Maryam Nawaz.

He also spoke about the PTI's relations with the PML-Q, as the former attempts to bolster its ties with the latter.

"We have spoken to the Chaudhry brothers. They have no reservations with the government," he said.

Tareen said that if BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal had issues with the government then they will be solved.

His comments come in the wake of reports that the PTI is gearing up to contact political allies and address their reservations. BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal has been criticising the government during the past couple of days as he accuses them of neglecting Balochistan.