Sunday Dec 08 2019
Won't let unjust govt keep on ruling, says Fazl

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that he will not tolerate this 'unjust' government and will not let it keep ruling.

The JUI-F chief was speaking at a rally when he said that the government's ship was about to sink.

"Inflation has made the lives of Pakistanis difficult," he said. "On the one hand the government promised 10 million jobs but two-and-a-half million youngsters had been unemployed."

Fazl said that the movement that he had started against the government will achieve its objective.

"Do not worry, our movement is heading towards its destination. This government's ship will sink soon," he said. "Neither do we accept this unjust government nor will we let it rule over us."

He lashed out at the government over the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and said that it was not possible that the people voted for the party as they had ruined the city.

"They have turned the entire city upside down," he said. "PTI claims it won elections from Peshawar. Why would anyone vote for the party from Peshawar when they've turned the city upside down," he wondered.

He said that the incumbent government had sought more loans than any before it in one year.

"They are taking loans from the Asian Development Bank as well," he said.

The JUI-F chief insisted that money spent on loans by previous governments had been spent on the projects that they had initiated. He said that this discovery was made by the commission formed by the prime minister to probe rival political parties.

Fazl had left for Islamabad from Karachi on October 27 for his Azadi March. On October 31, he arrived in the federal capital and started a sit-in protest against the PTI government.

On November 13, after holding numerous talks with government representatives, the JUI-F chief and his supporters vacated the H-9 venue in Islamabad where they had been staging their protest. 

