Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s adorable photo with kids wins hearts

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her kids adorable photo is winning hearts on the internet.



Arpita and Aayush Sharma welcomed their baby girl on the birthday of Salman Khan on December 27, 2019. They named her daughter Ayat.

In the latest photo shared by Aayush and Alvira Khan’s husband Atul Agnihotri on their respective Instagram handles, Arpita could be seen holding her kids in her arms and showering them with love.

The endearing photo is winning hearts on social media.

Atul, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law captioned the photo with heart emojis and tagged Arpita and Aayush Sharma.

Later, the same photo was shared by Aayush with caption “Happy faces @arpitakhansharma”



Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif was the first to shower love on the adorable photo.

