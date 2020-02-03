Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
Anil Kapoor's secret to a long steady career in Bollywood

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Anil Kapoor's secret to a long steady career in Bollywood. Photo: Instagram

Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood's best, brightest and oldest. His charm and charisma is one of the biggest reasons why his name has stayed atop big names after more than a decade in the film making business.

Anil Kapoor shared one his best secrets to a successful and long career in Bollywood. He went onto reveal, "The choices you make keeps you relevant. Your instinct which makes you choose. The people who you work with, the collaboration which happens. Of course, the love for my craft has kept me going too. The passion to sink my teeth in different characters, my craving to do something new.”

With almost 40 years of experience under his belt, Anil expressed his gratitude towards his ambition, drive and hunger.  

During his conversation with PTI, he was quoted as saying, "When I started out, I was like every newcomer. hungry, angry, in search of one opportunity. I'm still hungry for good work. I am very fortunate that directors are pitching me scripts which are so original, it makes you tense and wonder 'how will I be able to pull this off?'

"At every stage I kept meeting people who motivated me, kept opening new doors for me. All of that has contributed in keeping me relevant," he added.

He concluded by saying, "Because there are youngsters and I don't want to be left behind in my passion, in my work, looks, or fitness. I still have that competitive spirit."


