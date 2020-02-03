Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
Iqra Aziz, sister Sidra Aziz's childhood photo takes the internet by storm

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Iqra Aziz, sister Sidra Aziz’s childhood photo takes the internet by storm

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz and her elder sister Sidra Aziz’s adorable throwback photo is making rounds on the internet.

The unseen photo of Iqra and Sidra was shared by Yasir Hussain on his Instagram Story.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress and her sister Sidra could be seen all smiling in the throwback photo.

The celebrity couple Yasir and Iqra Aziz, who tied the knot on December 28, 2019, frequently share their endearing pictures on social media and receive bundles of love from fans.

Recently, Iqra took to photo-video sharing app and posted a PDA-filled photo and wrote, “I want you to be with me, when i’m working, when i’m not, when i’m lazy, when i’m happy, when i’m sad, when i’m emotional, when i feel maybe i’m not worth it, basically i always want you to be with me to remind me how lucky and blessed i am with what Allah has given me.”


