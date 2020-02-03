Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to wrap soon after romantic scenes

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been testing the patience of their fans who cannot hold their horses any longer to see their favourite real-life pair behind the reel.

The anticipation is finally about to come to an end as the release date of their upcoming movie Brahmastra was unveiled recently.

As per recent reports, the movie is now in the final stage and will be wrapped up very soon.

Reported by Mumbai Mirror, the final schedule of the film would be featuring some romantic and softer scenes of the lovebirds. The shooting will be kicked off in March and would last for as long as 20 days.

“The team will shoot some romantic scenes with RK and Alia and complete some patchwork with the rest of the cast,” the report citing a source revealed.

The film has been shot at different locations around the world including London, New York, Scotland, Bulgaria and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Manali.

After being postponed multiple times, the Ayan Mukherji-directorial finally settled on a release date of December 4, 2020. The star-cast of the movie includes Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.